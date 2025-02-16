Chrissy Teigen, John Legend dedicate Valentine’s Day to late pal: Watch

John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, shared their love with their late friend and other pets.

On Friday, February 14, they posted a light-hearted Valentine’s Day duet on Instgaram, serenading classic song L-O-V-E to their pets.

The adorable video also features the couple holding a box containing the ashes of their dog, Penny, who died last month.

The video begins with Legend, 46, wearing a pink sweater and matching pants, while Teigen, 39, donned red lingerie. Their large poodle dog, Petey, sits across their laps.

Each verse of the song featured the pet owners holding a different family pet and a change of outfits from the model while her husband remained in his coordinated set throughout the video.

In one clip, the two sing to a small wooden box, which the All of Me singer revealed contains the ashes of their late dog.

On January 25, Teigen announced via an Instagram post that Penny passed away peacefully in her sleep.

"Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy," she penned in a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to the three-legged French bulldog that same day.

For the unversed, Teigen and Legend adopted Penny in 2011 after rescuing her from an abusive situation.