Justin Baldoni seeks escape as Blake Lively legal drama heats up

Justin Baldoni appears to enjoy getaway amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni seems to be looking for an escape as his legal drama with Blake Lively intensifies.

The 41-year-old actor was spotted surfing at the beach in Hawaii on Thursday, February 13th.

The Jane the Virgin star showed off his abs as he surfed away, wearing a pair of navy blue shorts.

Baldoni seemed to be in high spirits as he relaxed under the sun, after opening up about struggling with anxiety.

The filmmaker’s friend Garrett Gee reportedly accompanied him to the getaway, while his wife Emily Baldoni, who is also in Hawaii, skipped on the beach outing.

This comes after Baldoni and his It Ends With Us co-star both denied the court’s mediation program.

Their legal teams explained that mediation would be inappropriate for this specific case. The filing asserts "good cause" for the exemption request and reveals that Lively plans to file an amended complaint soon.

Lively first accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, breach of contract and creation of toxic work environment at the set of their movie.

The director then filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.