Anya Taylor-Joy gushes about working with husband Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals one condition for working with husband

Anya Taylor Joy has found her perfect co-star in her husband Malcolm McRae.

The 28-year-old actress shared that she would “love to” act alongside him on one condition.

As she attended the premiere of The Gorge in Los Angeles on February 12th, Taylor-Joy discussed the idea of appearing on-screen with her husband, in conversation with People Magazine.

"I mean, I would love to. It would just have to be the right script," The Queen’s Gambit star said.

Taylor-Joy confirmed her relationship with the musician in April 2021. The couple tied the knot secretly in 2022, and then a year later again, in Italy.

Gushing about her husband, Taylor-Joy previously told British Vogue, "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

The Menu actress’ latest movie, The Gorge, premiered on Valentine’s Day and it stars Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver, Sope Dirisu and William Houston, alongside her.

Taylor-Joy called it the “perfect” Valentine’s Day watch because, “it's badass, and it is surprising."