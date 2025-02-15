Jay-Z celebrates 'victory' as lawsuit against him, Diddy gets dismissed

The sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been voluntarily dismissed

Jay-Z is calling it a "victory" after a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him and Sean “Diddy’ Combs was officially dismissed.

In a statement on X following the voluntary dismissal on Friday, the highest Grammy-winning rapper declared “today is a victory” and condemned the allegations as “frivolous, fictitious, and appalling,” adding that the suit was “without merit and never going anywhere.”

“The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims,” Jay-Z, 55, said. “I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

The lawsuit, originally filed in October 2024, first named only Diddy before being amended in December to accuse Jay-Z of assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Jay-Z denied the claims, calling them a “blackmail attempt.”

Reiterating this sentiment in his new statement, the Roc Nation mogul also took direct aim at Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, labelling the case a “money grab.”

“The 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions,” he said. “The system has failed.”

Jay-Z closed his statement by calling for justice: “May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”