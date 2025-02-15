Victoria Beckham’s Netflix dream turns 'desperate' as Meghan prepares to dominate

Victoria Beckham is preparing for a major career-defining moment with her upcoming Netflix documentary, a move that comes just as Meghan Markle prepares to release her latest project.



At 50, the former Spice Girl is stepping into the spotlight with a series chronicling her three-decade-long journey in entertainment and fashion. However, David Beckham, 49, admitted that persuading his wife to take part "wasn’t the easiest thing."

Victoria's new venture follows the success of her husband’s Netflix documentary, which won over audiences and critics alike. Now, she is ready to take center stage in her own right.

The timing of Victoria’s announcement coincides with Meghan Markle's highly anticipated Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on March 4.

The overlap has reignited speculation about tensions between the Beckhams and the Sussexes, whose friendship reportedly cooled after Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

Despite their past closeness, the Beckhams have grown closer to King Charles and Prince William. Brooklyn Beckham, the couple’s eldest son, recently revealed that he spends more time with Prince William than Prince Harry, calling the future king “the sweetest guy ever.”

Sources claim Victoria is "desperate" for her documentary to resonate with American audiences, eager to cement her place as a global icon beyond the UK.

The project is a defining moment in her evolution from pop star to fashion mogul, as she navigates the pressures of staying relevant in an ever-changing industry.