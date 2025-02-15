Timothée Chalamet believes Bob Dylan biopic, 'Dune' give 'similar message'

Timothée Chalamet gets Oscar nod for 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet has been making headlines for the past few months as he starred in two big shot films in 2024.

Firstly, he featured in Dune: Part Two, which became the talk of the town. Secondly, he gave a spectacular performance in Bob Dylan’s biopic titled, A Complete Unknown.

The 29-year-old, in a recent interview, was asked what he learnt from playing Dylan in a biopic.

While responding to the question in a press conference, Chalamet drew a comparison in both of his iconic characters.

He believes that the two roles taught him a similar message which is to ‘be wary of cult-like figure’.

Deadline reported that the Wonka actor stated: “I won’t speak for him [Bob Dylan] because he’s alive and well in Malibu, but my interpretation is just be wary of any saviour-like figures.”

He explained: “Frank Herbert’s Dune, which was written in the same period of American history, granted, Frank Herbert was on the West Coast, probably doing acid at a typewriter, and Bob Dylan was on the East Coast.”

“But the messaging was still similar”, Timothée concluded.

The French American actor has even bagged an Oscar nomination for A Complete Unknown in the category of Best Actor.