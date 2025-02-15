Netflix's 'XO, Kitty' renewed for season 3: What's next for Kitty Song Covey?

Netflix has officially renewed XO, Kitty for a third season.

The romantic comedy-drama, a spinoff of the popular To All the Boys trilogy, follows Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathickart, as she navigates love, friendship, and adolescence at the Korean Independent School of Seoul.

The renewal was announced on Instagram with a Valentine's Day-themed post, which read: "Roses are red. Violets are blue. There's a third season of XO, Kitty in store for you!"

The show's second season premiered on January 16 and achieved significant success, debuting at number two on Netflix's English TV list with 14.2 million views in its first week.

“I’m so excited to return to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait,” showrunner Jessica O’Toole said in a statement.

“I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of season two, but I can promise season three will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure … and kissing. Lots of kissing.”

In season two of XO, Kitty ended the titular role by ostensibly volunteering to go on tour with her crush Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) and his family.

The synopsis for the season says in part: “[Kitty]’s single for the first time in a long time, and ready for a fresh start: no more meddling, no more drama. Maybe just some casual dating. Emphasis on casual. But she has more to worry about than her love life, as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces at KISS bring change. As secrets unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.”

Jenny Han, the author of To All The Boys, established the series. O'Toole serves as showrunner and writer for XO, Kitty. They executive produce the show, produced by Awesomeness Studios, alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment.