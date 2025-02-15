Cara Delevingne shades ex-pal Kanye West after social media controversy

Cara Delevingne takes a dig on former friend Kanye West after his anti-Semitic rants

Cara Delevingne, who used to be good friends with Kanye West, has now turned her back on him after her social media rants past week.

The 32-year-old model made her distance clear with the rapper, whose clothing retail website was recently shut down for selling a swastika T-shirt.

Delevingne took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13th and reposted an old video of late star Amy Winehouse trolling West at her concert.

“At least I'm not opening for a c--t like Kanye,” the music legend, who was Jewish, was heard saying in the video from her show at the Glastonbury Festival in 2008.

The original reel was captioned, “Amy Winehouse hating Kanye West is my favorite thing.”

At the time, Kanye responded to her insult on his website, writing, “This just in… Amy Winehouse hates me!!! Now I've really made it!!! LOL!!!”

Delevingne previously enjoyed a good relationship with West and his now-ex wife Kim Kardashian.

The model was seen partying at the singer’s New York show with her friends in 2013.

The supermodel’s post comes after the Heartless rapper made a streak of hateful comments on X, and performed the red-carpet stunt with his estranged wife Bianca Censori.