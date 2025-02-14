Lily Collins opens up about a 'life-changing' shift in her family

Lily Collins offers inside glimpse into her Valentine's Day

Lily Collins is offering an inside glimpse into her Valentine’s Day as she pays heartiest tribute to her family.

The Emily in Paris star, who welcomed her first child Tove on January 31, via surrogate, took to her Instagram Stories to draw parallels between her ‘then’ and ‘current’ family situation.

The actress happily re-shared the new family photo, captioning it "How it started" and "How it's going" to introduce the latest addition.

While the new mother couldn’t help but rave about her little family, she further went on to add, “I truly can’t imagine feeling more love. Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter…”

Her friends and co-stars rushed to the comments section to share their views on the adorable post.

Lily’s Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman enthused, “Now I’m crying (they’re happy tears dw)”

Another chimed in, adding, “The cutest family ever. Happy Valentine ’s Day to all four of you. Sending you love xx”

In the photo, the actress sported a cashmere sweater as she posed with her family in bed.

For the unversed, Collins tied the knot with writer Charlie McDowell back in September 21 at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.