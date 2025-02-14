Meghan Markle responds to Kate Middleton with Intimate photo

Meghan Markle has finally released her breathtaking picture with her husband Prince Harry as the couple spent this year's Valentine's Day apart, seemingly giving fitting response to Prince Kate and Prince William's loved up post.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her newly launched Instagram account and shared a stunning photo, showing her sharing an intimate moment with Harry to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Meghan included a heartwarming note with the photo as she wrote: "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created."

She also cleared the aria about her relationship with the Duke of Sussex with her post, she added: "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

Meghan's post comes hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their romantic photo to celebrate the lovers' day.

Harry and Meghan are spending the holiday apart as the Duke continues to support his Invictus Games in Canada while the Duchess returned to Montecito earlier this week to be with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.