Pamela Anderson seeks bold new roles to push limits

Pamela Anderson, who became a well-known name in the industry because of iconic roles, is now looking to push her acting career to new heights.

After years of being known for her iconic image, Pamela is now ready to take on more complex and challenging roles of her career.

During her recent interview with 'The Graham Norton Show', the actress shared: "There are lots of things in the works, so I am deciding what I want to do next."

"I want challenging roles, I want to transform and see what I am made of. I feel like I have only just scratched the surface."

The story of Last Showgirl is about Shelly Gardner, longtime Las Vegas dancer played by Pamela. However, after 30 years later, the show suddenly shuts down, and Shelly is left figuring out what comes next in her life.

She later told an interesting story about how she received the film’s script and she decided to sign up because she got to know that she had "so much more to give."

The 57-year-old star revealed: "I was making pickles and writing a cookbook and making my life beautiful no matter what, but I had this kind of sadness thinking I had so much more to give."

However, Pamela Anderson is right now focusing on her career and open to accept more challenging and bold roles coming her way.