King Charles gives up skiing for good amid cancer fight

King Charles has officially retired from skiing, citing his ongoing battle with cancer as the reason for stepping away from the sport.

The 76-year-old monarch shared this revelation during a visit to Middlesbrough’s SeAH Wind factory, where he admitted to a Swiss employee that his "skiing days are behind him."

Currently undergoing weekly cancer treatment, the King’s decision follows his recent diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer, discovered after a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate.

During the visit, the King also received a heartwarming Valentine’s Day card from a young admirer, who called him "the best King ever."

Skiing has long been a cherished pastime for Charles, who first took to the slopes at the age of 14. For decades, he was a regular visitor to the prestigious Swiss resort of Klosters, where his dedication to the sport was honored with two cable cars named after him.

However, his final planned ski trip in 2023 was cancelled to prevent any injuries ahead of his Coronation in May.

In the 1980s, Charles and Princess Diana often visited Klosters together, sometimes joined by the Duke of York and his wife. Later, in the 1990s, he shared his love of the slopes with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, with the trio frequently photographed skiing and tobogganing.

Now, as he prioritises his health, the King has officially left his skiing days in the past, marking the end of an era for the monarch and his long-held passion for the sport.