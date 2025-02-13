Kim Kardashian hints at reunion with ex-husband Humphries?

Kim Kardashian makes rare comment about ex-husband Humphries

Kim Kardashian teased that a potential reunion might be on the cards, with her ex-husband Humphries.

The 44-year-old revealed that she was the first to guess that her sister Khloe had met with her ex-husband Lamar Odom, after almost a decade of no contact.

“Never did I think she was going to guess the right person,” Khloe shared, during the Thursday, February 13th episode of The Kardashians.

“I think she was just like, ‘Who is the most outrageous person I can think of?’ Yes, Sherlock. It was f—ing Lamar,” quipped the 40-year-old.

Kim then questioned if she should “call” her ex-husband Humphries, to get some closure. Khloe lightheartedly responded, “That’s what I said. Let’s get all the ex-husbands on here.”

The socialite was previously married to producer Damon Thomas, for three years until they divorced in 2003.

After her divorce, Kim got romantically involved with Humphries in 2011. The pair was quick to tie the knot but their relationship was quite short-lived as it ended in 72 days after marriage.

The media personality then moved on with Kanye West, whom she welcomed three kids with and filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.