Meghan Markle shares rare update on Archie, Lilibet after return

Meghan Markle issued an update on her two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, as Prince Harry stays behind in Canada for the rest of the Invictus Games.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex returned back to California after attending the first few days of the Invictus Games to show support for Harry.

It is understood that the trip had been preplanned this way so that the mum of two could return to their two children in Montecito.

“A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet received special gifts from fans and participants at the Games.

Team Nigeria at the Games had presented Harry and Meghan with custom jerseys not only for them but also their children, featuring their names, during the wheelchair basketball event in Vancouver.

Meghan ensured the jerseys and the special treats from Canada reached the children which were given with so much love.

“We did one for him and one for M and for the kids,” Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told People Magazine at the time. “They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited.”

It is uncertain if Meghan will be returning to the closing ceremony in Canada. The details of her travels are currently kept under wraps for security purposes.