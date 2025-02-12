Kylie Jenner teases new 'surprises' ahead of Valentine's day

Kylie Jenner wows fans with another stunning social media update

Kylie Jenner has dropped another stunning update just two days ahead of the Valentine’s as she continues to strike a chord with her fans with consecutive photo bombs.

The makeup mogul recently took to her Instagram to share a random carousel of photos endorsing her very own Vodka soda Sprinter. The post was also followed by Kendall Jenner’s adorable pose with the product’s subtle packaging.

Sharing several photos of herself rocking an ethereal black gown, the mom-of-two wrote in the caption, “sprinted too hard last night.”

While it was a scheduled attempt to promote her brand, fans rushed to the comments section to drop messages about the 27-year-old’s glamorous look.

One fan commented, “She's so beautiful.”

Another chimed in, adding, “It’s something different about Kylie.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “I LOVE that dress.”

A fourth commented, “Wow the dress is everything!!”

Following another recent announcement, the diva took to her Stories to tease an upcoming Khy launch.

Sporting a stunning black top, the American businesswoman posted, "My fav @khy top rn & we're dropping our best-selling denim in black and white on Thursday."