Gerard Butler starrer 'How To Train Your Dragon' trailer releases: WATCH

How To Train Your Dragon’s live-action trailer has been finally released.
The makers dropped the first glimpse of the action fantasy film at the Super Bowl LIX.
Backed by Universal Pictures, the 2025 film is a remake of DreamWorks Animation’s hit animated movie that released in 2010 by the same name.
Actors Mason Thames and Nico Parker will be leading the film by playing Hiccup and Astrid respectively.
Meanwhile, Gerard Butler is all set to portray the character of Stoick the Vast and Julian Dennison will be playing Fishlegs Ingerman.
On the other hand, Nick Frost, Gabriel Howell, and Browyn James are also part of the big upcoming project.
The all-new film is written and directed by Dean DeBlois.
The story revolves around a Viking boy named Hiccup who challenges centuries of traditions by befriending a dragon named Toothless. Eventually, the boy becomes friends with the dragon when an ancient threat emerges.
How To Train Your Dragon is set to release in theatres on June 13, 2025.
