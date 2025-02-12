Kate Winslet honours iconic Christmas movie in new ad campaign

Kate Winslet has recently honoured her iconic Christmas movie, The Holiday in Burberry's Summer 2025 campaign, It’s Always Burberry Weather: London in Love.

The Titanic star joins a starry cast including Richard E. Grant, Jodie Turner-Smith, Naomi Campbell, David Gandy and Son Suk-ku in Burberry's latest campaign, which draws inspiration from British rom-coms and London’s rainy weather.

In the clip, Kate could be seen wearing Burberry's trademark trench coat as she walked down a street lined with houses, similar to the ones in Notting Hill and Love Actually.

The Oscar winning actress was heard speaking on the cellphone to her partner, and contemplating a house swap holiday like in her 2006 movie.

However, Kate expressed her dismay over leaving London, adding, “I'd miss the rain,” as she opened brand’s umbrella to cover herself from an unexpected rain.

While giving voiceover to another clip, Kate said, “Life isn't just about sunny days and True love only happens in the rain.”

Daniel Lee, Burberry's chief creative officer, revealed that the seven short stories featuring Kate and other celebrities are filled with “humour, optimism and the unpredictability of our great British weather”.

On the other hand, Josh Schulman, Burberry's chief executive officer, added, “Summer 2025 campaign is a joyous celebration of our original purpose – to create clothing that protects people from the weather.”

“It showcases the innovation and craftsmanship that defines Burberry as the ultimate trench and rainwear destination,” he added.