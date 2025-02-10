Kendrick Lamar finally addresses Drake's 'Not Like Us' lawsuit

Drake filed a defamation and harassment lawsuit against Kendrick's record company over the diss track

Kendrick Lamar is well aware that Drake recently sued over his diss track Not Like Us. So naturally, K. Dot went ahead and performed the song on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Throughout the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on February 9, Kendrick had the crowd on their feet with hit after hit. But mic-drop moment came when he addressed Drake’s lawsuit over Not Like Us for the first time.

Right before launching into the track, he teased the audience, saying, “I wanna make a move / I wanna perform their favourite song / But you know they love to sue / Yeah, that song / Oh, maybe I'll think about it / You know what? I'll slow it down.”

Last month, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming that the record company paid to boost the popularity of Not Like Us.

The feud between the two rap titans exploded last year when Kendrick dropped Not Like Us,” a scathing diss track aimed squarely at Drake. Now, Drake is taking the fight to the courtroom.