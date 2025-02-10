Prince Harry honours Meghan Markle in new statement amid backlash

Prince Harry paid a heartfelt tribute to his better half Meghan Markle after she was accused of stealing the spotlight from the core purpose of the Invictus Games.

The former Suits actress was honoured with praise on the official website of the Montecito couple, Sussex.com, amid never-ending backlash.

Harry's spokesperson shared that the Duchess of Sussex "led a fun and heartwarming storytime session, reading to children and creating an interactive, joyful atmosphere."

Notably, the couple's spokesperson released new photos and in the majority of pictures, Meghan was beaming with joy.

The Duchess was seen sharing warm and gentle moments with the children, participants and their families, seemingly hitting back at the trolls.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan made a joint appearance at the highly anticipated Wheelchair Basketball competition. They were photographed cheering for the participants.

"The couple’s presence was a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion, accessibility, and creating spaces where everyone can thrive," the statement reads.