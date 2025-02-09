 
Sunday February 09, 2025
Charli XCX, Noah Kahan join hands with Chappell Roan for $25K donation

By Web Desk
February 09, 2025
Charli XCX and Noah Kahan have got Chappell Roan’s back, as they showed their support by matching her $25K donation for struggling artists.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker shared a series of stories on Friday, February 7th, in response to Jeff Rabhan, a music executive, who slammed her Grammys speech which demanded “liveable wage and healthcare” for developing artists.

Promptly responding to the op-ed piece, Halsey defended Roan, calling the “personal attack” “boot licking behaviour”.

Now the Stick Season singer and the 360 popstar took to social media and voiced their support for Roan.

“Hey @chappellroan – I’m going to match your 25k to support artist’s access to healthcare,” wrote Kahan.

Shortly after, Charli took to Instagram and matched the Casual singer’s donation. “hey @chappellroan I am going to match your $25k to support artist’s access to healthcare,” she wrote. “i saw @noahkahanmusic say that he would do the same and so i thought id follow suit. your speech at the grammys was inspiring and thoughtful and from a genuine place of care. happy to help get the ball rolling too.”

The Good Luck, Babe songstress also shared a list of artists who "deserve more love and a bigger platform," including hemlocke springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again and Baby Storme.