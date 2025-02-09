Charli XCX, Noah Kahan join hands with Chappell Roan for $25K donation

Charli XCX and Noah Kahan have got Chappell Roan’s back, as they showed their support by matching her $25K donation for struggling artists.
The Pink Pony Club hitmaker shared a series of stories on Friday, February 7th, in response to Jeff Rabhan, a music executive, who slammed her Grammys speech which demanded “liveable wage and healthcare” for developing artists.
Promptly responding to the op-ed piece, Halsey defended Roan, calling the “personal attack” “boot licking behaviour”.
Now the Stick Season singer and the 360 popstar took to social media and voiced their support for Roan.
“Hey @chappellroan – I’m going to match your 25k to support artist’s access to healthcare,” wrote Kahan.
Shortly after, Charli took to Instagram and matched the Casual singer’s donation. “hey @chappellroan I am going to match your $25k to support artist’s access to healthcare,” she wrote. “i saw @noahkahanmusic say that he would do the same and so i thought id follow suit. your speech at the grammys was inspiring and thoughtful and from a genuine place of care. happy to help get the ball rolling too.”
The Good Luck, Babe songstress also shared a list of artists who "deserve more love and a bigger platform," including hemlocke springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again and Baby Storme.
Ryan Reynolds didn't attend the 2025 Critics Choice Awards despite 'Deadpool & Wolverine' winning
Ludacris reflects on the uncertainty of the project
Prince Harry's emotional moment at Invictus Games as Meghan offers heartfelt support
Lucas Grabeel says his on-screen sister Ashley Tisdale was just like Sharpay Evans in real life