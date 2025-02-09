Charli XCX, Noah Kahan join hands with Chappell Roan for $25K donation

Chappell Roan receives Charli XCX, Noah Kahan’s support after 'inspiring' Grammy speech

Charli XCX and Noah Kahan have got Chappell Roan’s back, as they showed their support by matching her $25K donation for struggling artists.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker shared a series of stories on Friday, February 7th, in response to Jeff Rabhan, a music executive, who slammed her Grammys speech which demanded “liveable wage and healthcare” for developing artists.

Promptly responding to the op-ed piece, Halsey defended Roan, calling the “personal attack” “boot licking behaviour”.

Now the Stick Season singer and the 360 popstar took to social media and voiced their support for Roan.

“Hey @chappellroan – I’m going to match your 25k to support artist’s access to healthcare,” wrote Kahan.

Shortly after, Charli took to Instagram and matched the Casual singer’s donation. “hey @chappellroan I am going to match your $25k to support artist’s access to healthcare,” she wrote. “i saw @noahkahanmusic say that he would do the same and so i thought id follow suit. your speech at the grammys was inspiring and thoughtful and from a genuine place of care. happy to help get the ball rolling too.”

The Good Luck, Babe songstress also shared a list of artists who "deserve more love and a bigger platform," including hemlocke springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again and Baby Storme.