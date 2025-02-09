Prince Harry fights back tears as Meghan’s words lift him at Invictus Games

Prince Harry was visibly moved as he took the stage at BC Place Stadium for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Vancouver.
A professional lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, revealed an intimate exchange between the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, before his speech.
As Harry prepared to address the audience of 40,000, he reassured Meghan, “OK, I’ll be back later,” to which she warmly replied, “You’re amazing.”
During his speech, Prince Harry emphasised the strength of the athletes, stating, “The Invictus Games didn’t save you—you saved yourself.”
His words resonated deeply with the crowd, highlighting the resilience and determination of the competitors.
The couple shared a tender moment as Meghan embraced Harry and gave him a supportive kiss before he took the stage.
Meanwhile, speculation arose that Harry subtly criticised U.S. politics, particularly after his recent remarks about weak moral leadership in today’s world.
Despite the grandeur of the event, it was Harry and Meghan’s private exchanges that captured the attention of royal fans, showcasing their unwavering bond amid the public spotlight.
