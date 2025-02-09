Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift’s alleged betrayal ahead of Super Bowl

Blake Lively responds to being left off from Taylor Swift’s guest list amid Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift left off her bff Blake Lively from her 2025 Super Bowl guest list amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni but she seems to not mind it.

The 37-year-old actress is content in skipping the big game on Sunday, February 9th, as per a Daily Mail report.

The Gossip Girl alum did not intend to attend the Super Bowl LIX even if she had been invited, a source told the outlet, because she doesn’t want her drama to “overshadow” Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “big night.”

Clarifying the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s decision, the insider added, “Taylor is not shading Blake or is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn't like that.”

“She would never want to make Taylor's big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever,” they added.

Swift and Lively’s decade long friendship came under scrutiny recently as Lively’s legal drama got heated with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit which alleged that Lively used Swift's name as a way to exert control over the 2024 film, referring to her powerful pal as her “dragon” in an alleged text exchange.