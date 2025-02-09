Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get cosy at Blink-182 Super Bowl party

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian packed on PDA at the FanDuel party held by Spotify in New Orleans.
The Blink-182 frontman ran to greet his wife in the VIP area as soon as his band’s performance was over, in the star-studded party on Thursday.
The Kardashians star, meanwhile, gushed about her husband as she captured his performance on her phone.
The lovebirds hugged and kissed as they met and then left holding hands, accompanied by a security team.
Giving a shout-out to Swift, Blink-182, which is based on Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, performed a remix of their song Dammit and her hit track We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.
Earlier in the day, the reality star joined Barker at his Run Travis Run event.
“Ran 5K in 28 minutes!!” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story.
“My wife’s a beast!” the Blink-182 drummer said, praising his wife. “She’s never done this [before]. She thinks I’m crazy because some mornings I’ll wake up and she’ll be like, ‘Where are you going?’ I’m like, ‘I heard there’s a 5K, babe, I’m gonna run it.’”
Khloe Kardashian details kids’ relationship with their cousins
Kris Jenner’s hidden hills manison hits the market with a stunning new price
Beyonce collab was a ‘defining’ moment for Brittney Spencer
Holly Willoughby reveals the one thing that terrified her about new Netflix project role