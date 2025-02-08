'No talks with PTI': Asif rules out compromise on country's integrity

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaking to journalists in Sialkot, Punjab, February 8, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has ruled out negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on matters related to country's integrity and honour, warning the former ruling party against any agitation ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"Protests are being carried out to disrupt the Champions Trophy...there will be no negotiation or surrender on matters related to our integrity, defence, honour and dignity," the minister said while speaking to journalists in Sialkot.

The remarks came as the embattled PTI held protest demonstrations on Saturday to observe a 'black day' against alleged rigging in the general election last year.

In Multan, PTI leaders Meher Bano Qureshi, Zahid Bahar Hashmi, and Dalir Meher were detained by police at Pull Chatta for violating Section 144. Over 10 PTI workers were also arrested for attempting to hold a rally in the area.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, several PTI workers were detained after attempting to protest at Azadi Chowk, though some managed to flee.

The former ruling party, following the culmination of its negotiations with the government, announced protest rallies against the 2024 polls. The former ruling party, along with other opposition parties, has repeatedly claimed the polls were 'rigged', resulting in the alleged theft of its mandate.

The Imran Khan-founded party ended negotiations with the government after the latter's failure to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests as per its charter of demands.

PTI KP President Junaid Akbar had also warned of agitation against the ruling coalition, saying that the party's desire to hold dialogue with the government was misconstrued as its weakness.

Speaking to the media today, the defence minister said that the former ruling party has once again announced protests amid the government's efforts to steer the country out of the crisis. "We have no objection to peaceful gatherings, but their [PTI] protests always turn violent," he said.

"There was a buzz that as soon as [US President] Donald Trump assumes office, Imran Khan will be out of jail...Trump came but nothing happened," Asif said. He added if the US expressed its desire, its implementation "is not an obligation for the government".

Pointing out the government's achievements, Asif said that the interest rate and inflation have significantly reduced during the past year.

He also noted that Pakistan International Airline's (PIA) flights to Europe were restored after nearly four years. "The government is taking measures to control terrorism while Maryam Nawaz [Punjab chief minister] is giving away scholarships," he added.

Referring to the May 9 events, the defence minister said that the PTI on that day crossed its limits. "A mutiny was carried out on May 9 and it is being dealt with," he added.

In response to a question, the government also took action against smuggling and closed the routes, where such activities were being carried out.

"Protesters in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were benefitting from the smuggling money," he said, adding that all of them were not only "terrorists but also thieves".

"These robbers and terrorists were looting our resources and taking our lives," he said, adding that they were carrying out attacks because the government had blocked their means of earning unlawful income.