Princess Eugenie emerges as Prince Harry makes speech at Invictus Games

Princess Eugenie surprised fans with her unexpected appearance hours before Prince Harry delivered an emotional speech at Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Eugenie stepped out to enjoy a glamorous night out at London's A-list hotspot Chiltern Firehouse on Friday.

Princess Beatrice's sister was seen leaving the exclusive Marylebone establishment with friends. She got the spotlight amid her cousin Harry's event.

The mother-of-two looked stunning in a tan-coloured overcoat paired with a white button-up blouse. She completed her smart casual ensemble with black flared jeans and pointed black heeled boots.

She carried a small velvet bag to elevate her looks. Her auburn locks were pulled back into a stylish low bun, perfectly highlighting her gold diamond earrings.

Eugenie broke the cover for the first time since her dad Prince Andrew, faced a fresh setback as the only secondary school on St Helena is set to cut ties with the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew School, which opened in 1989, has received approval from Buckingham Palace to change its name due to "recent public controversy" and "negative media coverage."