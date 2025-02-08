Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner’s fashionable reunion sparks speculations

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have reunited more than once after their December 2023 breakup

Bad Bunny and his former lover Kendall Jenner had a brief reunion.

Page Six reported on Friday, February 7, that the exes reunited at the Calvin Klein event during New York Fashion Week, sparking fans' speculations that they might get back together.

The MONACO singer took the front-row seat during the show while the supermodel strutted down the runway.

Clad in a simple black suit over a white T-shirt, the Puerto Rican rapper completed his fashion show look with a cool cap and sunglasses.

As for the Kardashians star, she modelled in an oversized coat over a nude skirt. Adding glasses as her accessory, she completed her look with a purse and a pair of flats.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum left the show from the backstage entrance in green coat and black trousers immediately after her ex-boyfriend exited.

Reportedly, the former couple’s departure seemed coordinated, further fueling the idea that they might start dating each other again.

For the unversed, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and Jenner, 29, dated for less than a year in 2023 and since then had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Following their December breakup, the two rekindled their relationship more than once, including a New Year’s Eve trip to Barbados just a few weeks later.