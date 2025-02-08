Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement before leaving US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a major announcement as the couple was set to leave the US for an important event.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been a founder and patron of the Invictus Games for the past decade, is expected to kick off the latest instalment of the games in Vancouver and Whistler.

Just weeks ago, the couple’s Montecito mansion came under risk as wildfires in Southern California raged and devoured thousands of acres of land and claimed several lives.

Harry and Meghan had not only made donations to help with relief efforts but also opened their homes to friends and family affected by the catastrophe. They also visited the victims to help with relief efforts on ground.

Before the couple embarked on the major event taking place in Canada, their Archewell Foundation released a significant message directed towards children affected by the wildfires.

“When communities around the world are struck with disaster, children need more than just shelter—they need stability, support, and the space to play. In the U.S.,” the message read.

“Project:Camp is filling that void by providing free, trauma-informed day camps for kids during emergencies. With the support of trained camp counsellors, Project:Camp ensures that youth have a safe space to heal and process, while also giving parents and caregivers the time to rebuild and plan for what comes next.”

They added that The Archewell Foundation in partnership with the new initiative is “proud” to be at the “forefront of ensuring that childcare and mental health is a core element of emergency response efforts in the future.”

The organisation also noted that “in moments of crisis, children need safe spaces to heal and play to begin to rebuild a sense of normalcy.”