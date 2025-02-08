Taylor Swift to perform with Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl halftime show?

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed, answers if Taylor Swift will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

Taylor Swift has become a staple of football since the onset of her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Fans of soccer and music are treated with Cruel Summer crooner’s presence at the game as she cheers on her NFL beau during the matches.

With the Super Bowl 2025 approaching, one question is in the air: Will the 14-time Grammy winner headline the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans with Kendrick Lamar?

The Kelce patriarch, Ed, set the record straight.

During his appearance at Australia’s Today show, Ed revealed that even he is still unaware of what will happen.

“I have no idea what her plans are,” he made an honest confession. “I would let her publicist talk to you about that.”

Thought, it is unknown whether Lamar along with Taylor Swift - who collaborated with each other on her song Bad Blood – will appear at the show or not, the Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has recently made the startling revelation about the Eras Tour performer.

He has credited Taylor Swift for growing the team’s fan base by around 30% since she got into relationship with the Grotesquerie star.