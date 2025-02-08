Frankie Muniz reflects on making thriller ‘Renner’, ‘I’ve got to play that character’

Frankie Muniz on 'Renner' after ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Frankie Muniz got candid on saying yes to Renner and the making process.

The actor is stepping into a new experience with the latest role, a sci-fi thriller that hit select theaters on Friday.

The 39-year-old actor, best known for his comedic work in Malcolm in the Middle, takes on the role of an internally conflicted computer genius, marking a shift from the types of characters the actor has done before.

Reflecting on the experience, Muniz admitted feeling nervous about tackling such a complex character.

"I remember showing up to set and meeting the director and we were rehearsing a little bit, and I was pretty nervous," he shared with PEOPLE.

"Once I got into it, I was like, ‘I don't know if I can do this.’ It was a weird emotion that I’ve never really had showing up to a set."

Despite his initial hesitation, Muniz was immediately captivated by the script and knew he had to take on the role.

"I remember when I got the script I was like, ‘All right, what’s this going to be?’ because I haven’t necessarily been pursuing acting," he explained.

"I remember reading the script and being like, ‘I’ve got to play that character.’ He goes through a crazy transition and evolves a lot throughout the movie."

Though many still associate him with comedy, Muniz has always had a passion for more dramatic storytelling.

"I’ve had a few things I’ve done that are more, I don’t want to call it dark, but more dramatic. And I’ve always really enjoyed that," he said.

"I think people think of me as a comedic actor. I was on a funny show, but if you actually watch the episodes back, I wasn’t funny. I was the dramatic guy on the show. I oddly feel comfortable doing the more dramatic things."

Muniz acknowledged that stepping outside his comfort zone was intimidating at first, but he quickly found his way.

"I remember getting ready to film going, ‘I'm about to embarrass myself,’" he admitted. "But it just clicked in the moment, and I'm really thrilled how it was."

Known for being his own toughest critic, Muniz rarely feels completely satisfied with his performances.

"I very rarely feel like I do a good job. I'm pretty hard on myself, and I'm not saying I did a good job in this movie, but I was really happy every day I left the set," he shared.

While he wasn’t actively searching for a different role then his previous ones, Muniz embraces the chance to surprise audiences.

"I'm happy, and I know people are worried about being typecast, but if I was known as Malcolm for the rest of my life, that's still pretty cool. It was an amazing show people loved. I'm not going to shy away from that, but at the same time, it is fun for me to do different types of projects, and I think this one will surprise people."