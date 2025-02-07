Buckingham Palace approves rebranding of Prince Andrew School amid controversy

A school named after Prince Andrew is set to undergo a major rebranding as officials seek to distance it from ongoing controversies linked to the Duke of York.



Prince Andrew School, the only secondary institution on the British overseas territory of St Helena, is inviting students to propose a new, neutral name.

The decision follows concerns that its current title may no longer reflect the school’s values due to the negative publicity surrounding the Duke.

Situated on the historically rich island of St Helena—famed for its ties to Napoleon Bonaparte—the school has taken this step to ensure that past associations do not overshadow its future.

The government of St Helena has confirmed that Buckingham Palace has given its approval for the change.

A final name is expected to be chosen by the end of February, with the official rebranding set to take effect in the new academic year starting in September.

Prince Andrew, 64, has faced public scrutiny since stepping down from royal duties in 2019. His association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a multi-million-pound settlement in a civil sexual assault case have fuelled ongoing criticism.

More recently, reports emerged linking him to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, further intensifying the controversy.

School officials hope that a fresh name will allow students to focus on their education without the burden of historical controversy.



