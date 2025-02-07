Drew Barrymore finally breaks silence on Martha Stewart controversy

Drew Barrymore spills the beans on what actually happened during Martha Stewart controversy

Drew Barrymore sets the record straight about the widely known uncomfortable moment with Martha Stewart on her show.

Drew flak over a moment when she allegedly became “too touchy” with the guest on her The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2024.

50 First Dates star acknowledged at the time that she is “so touchy”. She had also mentioned how people had warned her, but she never listened to them.

However, while conversing on the Watch What Happens Live’s Wednesday episode, the 49-year-old clarified host Andy Cohen that Martha pushed her away in a totally light-hearted way.

The Screen alum explained to the Bravo host, “You know what? I think she was just teasing.”

Moreover, E.T child star elaborated her awkward interaction with the 83-year-old, sharing that she believes cookbook author "likes" her for the prevailing opinion, Drew came up with that specific time.

For the unversed, the “uneasy” interaction between the two occurred in the previous show when the duo was discussing what made Stewart feel “soft and gooey” on her inner side while Barrymore caressed her back and arm.

In response to her expression of love, Stewart suddenly pushed Barrymore away, saying jokingly, “You are the wrong gender.”