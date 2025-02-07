Megan Fox reportedly cuts ties with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly gone their separate ways, with sources confirming that the couple has broken up for good.
Despite expecting a child together, the Transformers actress has allegedly cut ties with the rapper and is no longer in communication with him.
According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Fox is "taking space apart" from MGK and does not intend to rekindle their relationship.
“They don’t talk at great lengths but have exchanged a few texts," the source revealed.
“Megan has cut down communication with the music artist in order to heal,” continued the confidant. “She’s taking space apart from MGK and it’s been beneficial.”
“Despite the pair no longer being together, the actress still wants him to be a part of their child’s life but emphasises she doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him,” said the source.
“(MGK) wants to get back together with Megan, but she’s told him she is done for good,” a tipster added.
For unversed, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly split in December, just weeks after revealing they were expecting a child together.
