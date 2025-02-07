BTS fans react to Jimin, Jungkook ‘wax figure’ after major milestone

BTS ARMY is elated for their beloved stars Jimin and Jungkook’s much-anticipated wax figures.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement on social media, as Jimin and Jungkook have made it to Madame Tussauds London’s prestigious 2025 “Hot 100” list.

Jimin and Jungkook’s inclusion in the list, joined by BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rose, sparked speculation among K-pop fans that these young, talented individuals might get their own coveted wax figures at the iconic museum.

Taking over to X, formerly Twitter, fans flooded the social media platform with happiness over the idea Jimin and Jungkook’s wax statues, with one fan expressing, “PEOPLE ARE SAYING WAX FIGURES??? Is there a real chance of that for jikook??? I would seriously go just to see them lmaooo.”

“They're gonna get wax statue?????" another exclaimed.

“Maybe I'll finally go see those wax figures now,” a third fan added.

It is pertinent to note that K-pop icons have been recognised in the music category with the likes of Grammy winners including Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

The BLACKPINK and BTS members ‘addition in the Hot 100 list comes after they have made record breaking achievements outside of their band and their solo careers have been nothing short of remarkable.