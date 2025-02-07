Liam Payne's advice protects girlfriend from One Direction fans’ attack

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, revealed that even after his passing, the former One Direction singer helped her remain calm amidst severe scrutiny.

In her first-ever interview since the Perfect singer died in October 2024, the US influencer disclosed to The Sun that One Direction fans sent her death threats and made hate comments over her appearance at Liam’s funeral.

Citing online bullying—in the wake of Liam’s death at age 31— as the reason for deleting her social media handle, Kate, 25, highlighted she was called "gold digger," amongst other nasty insults.

However, she shared that one advice from the Night Changes singer made her strong enough to brave through the verbal attacks: "Don’t let any hate get to you."

"Liam would want me to be as strong as I can be and just have a thick skin. That's one thing he always taught me," Kate recalled, thanking to Liam's time in showbiz, from which he learned it and forwarded it to her.

Empathising with Liam's fans, Kate said she understands those harsh comments "come from a place of loving Liam, and concern, and caring for Liam," but any criticism will hurt during tough times.

Kate’s latest interview comes three months after Liam was laid to rest following a fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.