Karla Sofía Gascón speaks out after being dropped from Oscar campaign

Karla Sofía Gascón is coming out about being kicked out of the Emilia Pérez Oscar campaign because of her provocative remarks that have come back to haunt her.

The troubled Oscar nominee for best actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Jacques Audiard, the director of Emilia Pérez, who recently stated in an interview that he had broken up his relationship with Gascón.

“Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference,” Gascón wrote.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone hurt along the way.”

Audiard told Deadline Hollywood earlier this week that he hasn’t “spoken to her, and I don’t want to.” He added, “She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing. Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”

The Oscar-nominated movie's Emilia Pérez, played by Gascón, has come under fire after her nasty remarks and tweets from years ago on X (previously Twitter) reappeared.

In an hour-long interview with CNN en Español over the weekend, she reiterated her apology and attempted to defend herself against charges of racism, antisemitism, and xenophobia. The first openly transgender artist to receive an Oscar nomination in the acting category is Gascón.

But according to a recent story by The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been kicked out of the movie's Oscar campaign in the United States and will no longer be travelling to Los Angeles this week for award-related events. Netflix, the owner of Emilia Pérez's distribution rights in the US, Canada, and the UK, is reportedly at odds with Gascón.