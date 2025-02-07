Harrison Ford voices plans for retirement'

Harrison Ford on 'retirement' plans

Harrison Ford is not only about Hollywood.

The Hollywood star may soon be stepping away from acting for "other things in life". In a February 5 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the legendary actor, 82, revealed that he is considering retirement from on-screen work.

"But I wanna finish what I'm doing," Ford clarified, referring to his ongoing roles in Apple TV+’s Shrinking and Paramount+’s 1923.

Once those projects wrap, the Hollywood icon has two priorities in mind, "spending more time flying" and "being with his family.

"I’d like to spend more time flying," said Ford, an experienced airplane pilot. "I'd like to spend more time with my family at home."

Ford, a father of five, has been with actress Calista Flockhart since 2002 and married to her since 2010. He also adopted Flockhart’s son, Liam.

"I have things in my life outside of movies," Ford added, emphasizing his plans beyond Hollywood.

But despite thoughts of retiring, Ford is set to appear in one more major film, Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World." In the upcoming movie, he will play "U.S. President Thaddeus Ross", taking over the role previously portrayed by the late William Hurt.

Reflecting on his decision to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ford said, "I've always wanted to work in different genres for different audiences."

"When I have seen the Marvel movies that I’ve seen — I haven’t seen that many of them — I watched some really wonderful actors have a really good time. And I thought, hey, why not give me a piece of that?"

While his retirement plans are not set in stone, Ford’s latest remarks suggest that his iconic Hollywood career may soon come to a close.