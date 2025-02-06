Khloe Kardashian reveals dating plans after finding closure with Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian makes rare comment about dating after she vowed to stay single

Khloe Kardashian opened up about entering the dating scene again after finding closure with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The 40-year-old reality star was asked by her pal Malika Haqq, about her dating plans during the premiere of The Kardashians season 6.

The Good American founder responded candidly, "Are you asking if I'm ever gonna date someone? I would hope so!"

"I pray. It can’t be over for me yet," Khloe said, who recently turned 40, adding, "I’m not saying it’s gonna happen the day I turn 40. But at some point during my 40s I can promise, everybody, I will have gone on at least one date.”

Previously, in the same episode the socialite discussed her then-nearing 40th birthday with mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall.

"This is gonna be your decade," said the momager, and Kim agreed.

Khloe replied, "I already know, I'm claiming it, owning it, I'm so excited."

Speaking about aging, she further added, "As long as you're healthy, I think it's great, getting older. Cause you just don't care about what people think about you — it's such a freeing feeling."

Revealing her plans, she said, "My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that’s not serving me, not for me."