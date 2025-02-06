Prince Harry ‘socially marooned’ in California as struggles to make friends persist

Prince Harry has now spent over five years in the United States with Meghan Markle, but reports suggest he has struggled to build a social circle and remains "socially marooned" in California.



A recent Vanity Fair article painted a critical picture of the Sussexes' life in Montecito, alleging that Meghan takes on a caregiver role while Harry acts as a facilitator for her wishes.

One insider claimed, "I can picture him meeting Meghan and feeling like she’s reparenting him in a way."

The report further suggested that Harry has minimal social interactions beyond his immediate family, with Meghan reportedly acknowledging that he hasn’t formed many friendships. Another source noted, "I think he probably wants to be left alone."

Locally, the couple is said to face challenges in integrating with their Montecito neighbours, who reportedly see them as "local villains" due to the increased media attention their presence brings.

Additionally, the article claimed that Harry underestimated the fallout from Spare, his controversial memoir published in 2023, which played a key role in deepening the rift between him and Prince William.