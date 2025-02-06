'The Recruit 3' gets exciting update following success of second season

Creator Alex Hawley shares insights about the upcoming ideas

Alex Hawley, creator of popular show The Recruit, has spilled beans about the third season.

The Netflix based show revolves around a guy named Owen Hendricks, played by Noah Centineo, who works for CIA and gets involved in all sorts of spy trickeries.

The second season introduced South Korean actor Teo Yoo, who portrayed the character of an agent named Jang Kyu.

While teasing the all-new season, Alex added that he has a few thoughts. However, he did not give any major ideas, but he did say that he wants the third season to run with Yoo being a part of it.

“He’s definitely someone I want in our arsenal”, The Rookie creator added.

Meanwhile, he also dropped hints of bringing back Maddie Hasson as 'Nickha'.

"There's definitely a world where we could see Nichka again.”

In conversation with TV Line, Hawley stated: "I always try to do the unexpected, but unexpectedness is harder to do in this day and age where audiences are smart because they watch so much stuff.”

“Having wild cards out there is super fun because you never know. Maybe they'll come back, maybe they won’t."

The Recruit also features Laura Haddock, Fivel Stewart, Aarti Mann, and others.