Ben Affleck takes over project originally meant for Matt Damon

Ben Affleck's crime thriller, Animals, is being revived with a new star: Affleck himself.

The project, which was initially set to star Matt Damon and be directed by Affleck, stalled due to script issues. However, the problems have since been resolved, and the film is now moving forward with Affleck taking on a dual role as director and star.

The film, which also features Gillian Anderson, is scheduled to begin production in April and will be shot on location in Los Angeles.

The story follows a mayoral candidate and his wife, whose son is kidnapped, forcing them to take matters into their own hands amidst a complex web of political and personal enemies.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon has moved on to another project, The Odyssey, a short film directed by Christopher Nolan, which is set to begin principal photography later this month. The film will be shot in various locations around the world.

Animals, written by Connor McIntyre and revised by Billy Ray, is a gripping crime thriller that promises to deliver intense action and suspense. With Affleck at the helm and starring alongside Gillian Anderson, the film is shaping up to be a must-watch.

Affleck and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity, is producing the revived crime thriller Animals, alongside MakeReady and Fifth Season.

Affleck has previously successfully balanced directing and acting in films like The Town, Argo, and Live by Night. His most recent directing credit was Air (2023).