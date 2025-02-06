Tate McRae opens up about struggles with online criticism

Tate McRae reveals how she deals with online hate

Tate McRae got candid about being a pop star in today’s world and how social media affects her career.

The 21-year-old singer shared that her “rule number one” is to “never search yourself up on the internet,” in conversation with People Magazine, on Wednesday, February 5th.

“All it does is literally just stunt your creativity. I think the worst place to write or create music from is a place of fear and judgement,” the Greedy hitmaker added.

“It’s human nature to go out and look for bad things, and see what you need to work on, and see what people don’t like about you. And I think honestly, I’ve just been like, ‘I need to get off my phone.’”

The It’s ok I’m ok singer went on to say, “I think whenever I’m confident and ready to try anything and not scared, that’s when I create my best stuff. I think freedom is the key to your best work and your best mind, so I try to block out the noise as much as I can.”

McRae, who recently announced that her new album is set to be released on February 21st, said that releasing new music is “one of the most terrifying and exciting things ever.”

“Anytime I walked into the studio, [I tried] not to play it safe, she added, “I think one of the worst feelings is releasing stuff and it not doing anything — for anyone else, for me, for my growth.”