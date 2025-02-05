Taylor Swift stuns onlookers at Grammy after-party

Taylor Swift stuns onlookers in bejeweled ensemble at Grammy after-party

Taylor Swift, who already turned heads during the 2025 Grammy Award ceremony, stole the spotlight again at the after-party celebration.

In a selfie posted by musician Kellindo Parker on Instagram, the 14-time Grammy winner was seen smiling as she adorned a sparkly silver mini-dress.

The So High School crooner shimmered in a Gucci embroidered GG wool tweed mini dress, retailing for $3,800, which featured crystal monogram embroidery and bows on the straps.

Swift also swapped her jewellery from ruby earrings to chic silver pearl drops and styled her hair up into a bun.

During the main event, the Lover hitmaker graced the red carpet in "Chiefs red" sequin mini-dress by Vivienne Westwood, based on a corseted bodice and one-shoulder detailing.

She also wore a "T" thigh chain as a possible nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce who couldn’t attend the award show due to his upcoming Super Bowl match.

Despite being nominated in six categories, including the Album of the Year and Record of the Year, Swift left the Grammys empty-handed.