Billie Eilish lauds Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked’ Screening: ‘I love this girl’

Billie Eilish had a fan girl moment while interviewing her musical role model, Ariana Grande, in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The Q&A session, held for Academy and guild members at the Directors Guild of America’s theatre, took place after a screening of the movie, Wicked.

Before discussing the Oscar-nominated film, the BIRDS OF A FEATHER crooner gushed about the Victorious star, saying, “I love this girl so much and I love this movie so much.”

Eilish revealed that she "still uses the YouTube channel that… has been my personal channel since I was about 11."

"I was just in the car telling my mom that you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, 'I’m Team Ari.'"

Recalling her long-lasting appreciation for the thank u, next songstress, she further said that those old videos still have comments like, "God, I just love Ariana so much."

Eilish also revealed her brother Finneas' love for Grande, adding, "And I used to call you 'Ari' to my brother, and he’d be like, 'Don’t call her Ari, you don’t know her!'"

Grande returned the compliment, by expressing her excitement about being interviewed by Eilish.

"My team was like, 'Who would be a cool person to do this? Who’s your dream person?'" Grande said.

However, Grande said that she wasn’t sure if Eilish would agree because "She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much. But she said 'Yes,' and I was like, 'Oh, sh*t. Now I’m so nervous.'"

She also called Eilish "one of the greatest singers of our generation."

The duo then discussed Grande’s very first audition, chemistry test and singing live on the set of Wicked.