King Charles refuses Prince Andrew’s plea after Fergie issues message

Prince Andrew ties to the royal family may not be enough to save him from the latest setback that he has found himself in.

King Charles, who is losing his patience with his shamed brother especially after Andrew’s Chinese spy scandal, had gone to lengths to support him even after losing his royal titles and patronages.

However, after Andrew’s connection with an alleged spy from China were discovered, a national security issue was caused. He was forced to uninvite himself from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

Now, it was revealed that Andrew had also lied about cutting off his ties to convicted Jeffery Epstein in 2010 after ‘friendly’ correspondence from beyond that time emerged.

The disgraced royal has been desperate to return to his royal life but the monarch is making sure that his brother never finds his way to any public gatherings with the royals, a setback for his immediate family.

“King Charles III is expected to do all he can to disassociate himself publicly and to make certain Andrew doesn’t appear with any senior members of the royal family,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, expert Helena Chard added that Andrew is “pining for his previous life, although he is lucky that he can throw himself into the proud grandfather role.”

She added of Andrew’s scandals, “The royal family and the few friends he has left are sadly burdened with the negative fallout.”

King Charles decision comes after Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson issued an emotional statement about her health. Fergie was previously battled breast cancer and was recently diagnosed with melanoma.

In her heartfelt message, Fergie stressed on the message of “forgiveness for yourself and your loved ones” as Andrew finds himself embroiled in years-long controversy.