Kylie Jenner not happy with Kris Jenner: Here’s why

Kylie Jenner has recently expressed her concerns after her mother Kris Jenner wants Timothée Chalamet to make an appearance for The Kardashians show.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Kylie spotted packed on PDA with Timothée at events like the Golden Globes and a recent trip to Paris.

However, the source noted that Kylie is “feeling anxious” regarding the “longevity” of her relationship with Wonka star.

On the other hand, Kylie is not happy with her momager who is trying to force Timothée to be more involved with the family.

“Kris is eager to leverage Kylie and Timothée’s relationship for the family brand,” explained an insider.

As the couple now feel comfortable showing their love publicly, the source revealed that Kris “sees this as an opportunity to boost the show’s ratings, particularly to attract a younger audience”.

“Having someone as prominent as Timothée could be a game changer for The Kardashians, as Kris is desperate to revitalize interest in the series,” added an insider.

Meanwhile Kylie scared of history repeating itself which is why she didn’t want Timothée to appear on the show.

The source pointed out that Kylie is in love with Timothée and wants to protect their relationship at all costs.

“Kylie is mindful of the scrutiny that Timothée has already faced for dating her and fears that exposing their private life could intensify the pressure on him to part ways with her,” said an insider.