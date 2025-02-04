Miley Cyrus fuels Beyonce conspiracy theory at 2025 Grammys

Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé won a Grammy for their collaboration on 'II Most Wanted'

Miley Cyrus unintentionally reignited a long-running Beyoncé conspiracy theory at the 2025 Grammys.

While presenting the award for Record of the Year, the Flowers hitmaker joked that even if Beyoncé wasn’t the winner, she might just say her name anyway.

The comment immediately caught the attention of fans, fuelling speculation around a bizarre theory sparked last year that A-listers are obligated to praise Beyoncé out of fear of her industry influence.

Cyrus, 32, kicked off her speech with enthusiasm, referencing her own Grammy win with Beyoncé earlier that night.

“Good evening, Grammys! We won, Beyoncé!” she declared, celebrating their victory for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted.

Moments later, she playfully added, “Even if it’s not you, Beyoncé, I might just say it is,” drawing laughter from the crowd before announcing Kendrick Lamar as the actual winner.

Despite the renewed chatter about the theory, Cyrus’ admiration for Beyoncé seemed genuine. After the ceremony, she posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute, writing, “Thank you @beyonce for inviting me to be a part of your iconic Cowboy Carter era. Love you forever.”

Beyoncé had a historic night, winning Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, marking her first-ever wins in those categories and bringing her total Grammy count to 33.

Meanwhile, Cyrus’ latest win adds to her growing Grammy collection after taking home her first two awards last year for Flowers.