'Sherlock' star addresses complexity related to 'Zoolander 2' role

Benedict Cumberbatch regrets starring in Ben Stiller film

Benedict Cumberbatch, who featured in Ben Stiller’s action-comedy film in 2016, has expressed his regret of being a part of it.

In an interview, the Doctor Strange star confessed the he has apologized a multiple times for playing the character and will never ever portray such a character in any of the films.

The 48-year-old depicted a non-binary model named 'All' in Zoolander 2. He thought it would be an iconic thing to represent the group. But, things got complicated.

The Grinch actor stated: "I loved that group of people and it was a chance to sort of be part of something that the first time around was iconic and I was a huge fan.

According to Cumberbatch, most of the people got upset with the role, hence, he has decided for himself never to do it again.

"Then it got complicated, and it got misunderstood, and I upset people, and I respect that. So, I probably wouldn't do that again now”, the English actor told Variety.

Zoolander 2 was the sequel of the 2001 film of the same name. The movie featured Stiller, Ariana Grande, Penelope Cruz, Christine Taylor, Cyrus Arnold, Owen Wilson and others.