Sandra Bullock finally breaks silence amid social media scams

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has recently expressed her concerns for her family’s safety after online scammers attempted to exploit her name.

The Speed star reportedly warned fans about fraudulent social media accounts in a statement to PEOPLE on February 3.

Sandra said, “My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more.”

However, the Bird Box actress pointed out that our focus “is helping law enforcement handle this matter”.

Sandra clarified that she had no participation in any form of social media.

“Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me,” she added.

The Bullet Train actress, who is a mom to two children, shared the statement after her younger sister Gesine Bullock-Prado opened up that many people were pretending to be her on Facebook.

On February 2, Gesine took to Instagram and posted screen grabs of a number of fake accounts, claiming to be her sister Sandra.

She wrote, “I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake 'me's, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown woman.”

“When I report, I also report to a security service that gives the account addresses directly to a Meta employee,” stated Sandra’s sister in a lengthy post.

Gesine added, “These crime rings and scams are well known by the company and the world but the fact that I’m put in danger, as is my livelihood, doesn’t mean a damn thing.”