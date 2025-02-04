Taylor Swift’s subtle move at Grammys sparks buzz among fans: watch

Taylor Swift sent fans in a frenzy with a rather discreet gesture at the 2025 Grammy Award.

While presenting the Best Country Album award to Beyoncé, the Love Story singer also paid tribute to prior winners in the category.

"It is an honour that has gone to great artists who I admire so much, like The Chicks, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, George Strait, Faith Hill, Vince gill, Alison Krauss...."

The So High School crooner then took a slight pause and giggled as she said, "Shania Twain."

This small infliction in her tone sparked speculations among fans as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their theories about the country legend possibly collaborating with Swift’s on the rerecord of her self-titled debut album.

One Swiftie wrote, "would she make this an Easter egg?"

Another penned, "[eye emoji] Taylor Swift added an emphasis on Shania Twain when listing off previous Grammy winners of the Best Country Album!"

"Btw Taylor 100% secured a Shania twain feature for debut tv like her little giggle was EVIL," added another fan.

One more echoed, "Shania twain featured on debut (Taylor’s Version)? the way she said it… [upside-down face emoji]"

Another fan enthused, "ITS COMING. I JUST FEEL IT."

Swift has been famously re-recording her old albums after feud with Scooter Braun over her old record label, Big Machine Records, owning her masters in 2019.

Up till now, the singer has released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, and sixth album, Reputation, are yet to be rereleased.