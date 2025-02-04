Sean Hayes recalls ‘cutest, greatest thing’ Ariana Grande did

Sean Hayes recalls Ariana Grande's sleepover invitation

Sean Hayes recounted “one of the cutest, greatest things” Ariana Grande did.

The actor and comedian recently shared a memorable and humorous moment from his time working with Grande on Hairspray Live!—one that involved a sleepover invitation he had to politely decline.

During the Feb. 5 episode of his SmartLess podcast, Hayes reminisced about an endearing offer from Grande while they were on set nearly a decade ago.

"I don’t know why I’m remembering this, but one of the cutest, greatest things you ever did—this was around 10 years ago, when we were doing Hairspray Live!” Hayes began.

He went on to recount how the Wicked star had casually invited him for a fun night at her house.

"We were sitting in the makeup trailer and you said to me, ‘Hey, there’s a few of us going to my house after later on tonight, we’re going to get totally wasted and then sleep over, and in the morning my mom’s going to make us pancakes,’” Hayes recalled.

Though he appreciated the sweet invitation, Hayes, now 54, had to turn it down.

"Ariana, I am 45 years old!" he told her at the time.

Grande, now 31, was taken aback by the story and couldn’t believe she had phrased the invitation that way.

"I can’t believe that that’s how I would have ever said anything ever, and I actually do remember that cast party," she admitted. "That was so funny. … It was a long time ago."

The moment drew laughter from Hayes’ SmartLess co-host, Will Arnett, who jokingly imagined Hayes accepting part of the offer.

"You said: ‘I am 45 years old, I’ll see you for the pancakes,’" Arnett quipped.

Later in the conversation, Hayes took a moment to praise Grande’s boyfriend, Broadway star Ethan Slater.

"I just wanted to bring up that your boyfriend is a very good friend of mine," he said.

Grande responded warmly, confirming their connection.

"Yes! He loves you so much," she shared.

The lighthearted exchange offered a glimpse into Grande’s past friendships and Hayes’ ever-present sense of humor, making for a charming moment on the podcast.